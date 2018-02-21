DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Top-ranked Jack Sock lost Wednesday night to fellow American Reilly Opelka 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the second round of the Delray Beach Open.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka, ranked No. 228, hit 17 aces. With two victories this week, he has doubled his win total for all of 2017.

No. 6-seeded John Isner hit 30 aces and swept all 18 of his service games but lost to Peter Gojowczyk Open, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5). Isner won only nine points on Gojowczyk's first serve and fell to 1-4 this year.

No. 9 Milos Raonic, the 2017 runner-up, lost to American Steve Johnson 6-2, 6-4. Johnson lost only 12 points on his serve.

American Donald Young, the runner-up in 2015, was eliminated by Evgeny Donskoy 7-6 (6), 6-3.