UNIONDALE, N.Y. — John Isner advanced to the semifinals of the New York Open, where he will face the player who knocked him out of the Australian Open.
The top-seeded Isner beat No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia, 6-4, 6-1 on Friday night. He will play fellow American Reilly Opelka, a 6-3, 6-4 winner over Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez.
Opelka upset the ninth-ranked Isner in four sets — all in tiebreakers — in Melbourne. The match between the 6-foot-10 Isner and the 6-11 Opelka was the tallest matchup in Grand Slam history.
The other semifinal will be No. 6 Sam Querrey, a finalist last year in the tournament's debut on Long Island, against Canadian Brayden Schnur. Querrey beat Jason Jung of Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, and Schnur outlasted Paolo Lorenzi of Italy, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5), 7-5.
