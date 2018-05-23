LYON, France — American duo John Isner and Taylor Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open with straight-set victories on Wednesday.
Fritz defeated fellow American and third-seeded Jack Sock 7-6 (6), 6-2 after hitting eight aces at the clay-court event, a warmup tournament for the French Open which starts on Sunday at Roland Garros.
Fritz will next take on Dusan Lajovic of Serbia for a semifinal spot. Lajovic defeated qualifier Filip Horansky 6-4, 7-5.
The second-seeded Isner saved a set point in the opening set and broke once in the second to prevail 7-6 (3), 6-3 against Radu Albot. Next for Isner will be Cameron Norrie of Britain.
