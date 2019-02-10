2 p.m. at N.Y. Islanders, Barclays Center • FSN, 100.3-FM
Wild looks to slow the Islanders
Preview: The Wild is vying for a weekend sweep against the Islanders, who are also finishing off a back-to-back. New York hosted Colorado on Saturday, getting by the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. Last season, the Wild won both matchups vs. the Islanders. It scored 11 combined goals in the set.
Players to watch: Islanders F Brock Nelson boasts five points in his past four games. F Mathew Barzal leads New York in points with 48. Wild F Luke Kunin has a goal and four assists during a career-best three-game point streak.
Numbers: The Islanders have won 15 of their past 20 games. They’re also 6-0-1 in their past seven games on home ice. The Wild is 5-3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back.
Injuries: Wild Fs Pontus Aberg (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out. Islanders Fs Andrew Ladd (lower body) and Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) and D Thomas Hickey (concussion) are also out.
Sarah McLellan
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.