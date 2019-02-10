2 p.m. at N.Y. Islanders, Barclays Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild looks to slow the Islanders

Preview: The Wild is vying for a weekend sweep against the Islanders, who are also finishing off a back-to-back. New York hosted Colorado on Saturday, getting by the Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. Last season, the Wild won both matchups vs. the Islanders. It scored 11 combined goals in the set.

Players to watch: Islanders F Brock Nelson boasts five points in his past four games. F Mathew Barzal leads New York in points with 48. Wild F Luke Kunin has a goal and four assists during a career-best three-game point streak.

Numbers: The Islanders have won 15 of their past 20 games. They’re also 6-0-1 in their past seven games on home ice. The Wild is 5-3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back.

Injuries: Wild Fs Pontus Aberg (lower body) and Mikko Koivu (torn ACL and meniscus) and D Matt Dumba (torn pectoral) are out. Islanders Fs Andrew Ladd (lower body) and Cal Clutterbuck (undisclosed) and D Thomas Hickey (concussion) are also out.

Sarah McLellan