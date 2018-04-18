SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An island-wide blackout Wednesday morning hit Puerto Rico, which has suffered an unstable power grid since Hurricane Maria hit last year.

The Twins are in San Juan to play the second of a two-game series tonight against Cleveland. San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tweeted that back-up systems at Hiram Bithorn Stadium have been tested and the game will go on as scheduled.

Electric Power Authority spokeswoman Yohari Molina tells The Associated Press that crews are investigating the cause. Officials said Wednesday it could take 24 to 36 hours to fully restore power.

It's the first time since Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20 that Puerto Rico has experienced a full island-wide blackout.

Some 40,000 power customers were still without normal electricity service as a result of the hurricane.

This island-wide blackout happened less than a week after a tree fell on a major power line, knocking out service to 870,000 customers, about half of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s clients, the company said.

Puerto Rico has lost 3.4 billion customer-hours of electricity service due to Maria, according to an analysis released Thursday by the economic data analytics and policy firm Rhodium Group.