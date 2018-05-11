JAKARTA, Indonesia — A suspected Islamic militant fatally stabbed a police officer at a police detention center near Indonesia's capital before being shot and killed by another officer, police said Friday.

The attack occurred late Thursday at the headquarters of the elite Mobile Brigade police in Depok, on Jakarta's southern outskirts, hours after 155 Islamic militant prisoners who earlier took over the headquarters and killed five officers surrendered to police, said National Police spokesman Setyo Wasisto.

He said the 23-year-old attacker used a hidden knife to stab an officer who was questioning him about why he was near the headquarters.

Police had searched the attacker and found no weapons before he was questioned, "but it turned out he was hiding a knife inside his underwear," Wasisto said. A forensic test showed the knife contained a poison.

He said other officers rushed to help when they heard screams and ordered the attacker to surrender, fired warning shots, and then shot him to death as he attempted to stab a female officer.

Separately on Thursday, the police counter-terrorism squad arrested four suspected militants in Bekasi, just outside Jakarta, after receiving information they planned to attack the Mobile Brigade headquarters to support fellow militants following the clash at the headquarters' prison.

Wasisto said police shot two of the militants who tried to grab a gun and strangle the officers. The two were injured and taken to a hospital.

He said the men were members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a network of about two dozen Indonesian extremist groups formed in 2015 that pledges allegiance to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The network, which Washington designated a terrorist group last year, has been implicated in a number of attacks in Indonesia over the past year.

Officials in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, have carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people, mostly foreigners. In recent years the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.