ISIS has been reluctant to use humans to carry bombs because of the group's reduced numbers, so it has tried out a new tactic: Bovine suicide bombers.

Residents of Al Islah, Iraq, on Saturday said they had witnessed "a strange" sight: two cows harnessed to explosive vests roving the northern side of the village, according to Col. Ghalib Al-Atyia, the spokesman for the police commander in Diyala Province.

After the animals wandered into the outskirts of the community, the bombs were detonated remotely, Al-Atyia said. The cows were killed and houses damaged but the bombs did not harm people.

In the colonel's assessment, the attack signaled that the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, whose ranks were sharply reduced by the group's four-year fight against Iraqi security forces backed by U.S. forces, was resorting to unconventional methods since they lacked manpower.

Still, using cows to deliver bombs is an odd strategy in Iraq, where the animals are prized both for meat and milk. A cow can easily cost $1,200 or more, and no one in the area could remember ever seeing a cow sent to its death in such a way, witnesses said.

Al-Atyia described the attack as serving several purposes for ISIS, the main one to signal the group's continued presence in the area. It also shows ISIS' interest in intimidating areas they may want to access in the future, he said. This area is close to main roads.