A pickup truck driver accused after all of likely being distracted by his cellphone at the moment of impact has pleaded guilty to fatally hitting a teenage skateboarder north of the Twin Cities and leaving his victim behind.

Adam J. Maki, 31, of Isanti, made his plea last week in Isanti County District Court to a felony of leaving the scene of a collision involving serious injury or death.

Maki’s plea in connection with the death of 15-year-old Antonio DeMeules in September 2015 includes no agreement on what the sentence might be. The maximum term on that count is three years. Sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

In charging Maki in November 2016, the complaint placed some of the responsibility for the crash on the teenager, saying he was skateboarding down the centerline of 285th Street near Hwy. 65 and was wearing dark clothing well after sunset. The complaint also said there was no evidence that he was using his phone at the time he hit the boy.

However, the State Patrol revised some of its investigatory findings about five weeks after Maki was charged and concluded that DeMeules’ clothing included reflective striping and that the driver “was likely distracted by the use of his cellphone at the time of the collision” about 8:15 p.m. in Isanti.

The new conclusions did not address where the Blaine High School 10th-grader was on the road at the time of impact. The family contends he was to the right of centerline.

Upon release of the revised investigation, a relative of the teenager responded that it “finally exonerates Antonio.”

The amended report “correctly places the blame for the death ... on Adam Maki,” said DeMeules’ aunt Sheila Potocnik, who has been the family’s spokeswoman. “Mr. Maki fled, leaving a 15-year-old boy to die in the road.”

The day after the collision, Maki told authorities that he was the driver who hit the teen, realizing what he had done after seeing a news report about the incident. He said he thought he hit an animal and kept going.

While the initial complaint said there was no evidence that the drinking Maki had done earlier that evening had a role in the crash, the amended crash investigation that followed read, “Due to the time that elapsed from the time of the crash to the time that Adam Maki turned himself in, there is no way to determine if Maki had a measurable amount of alcohol in his system, and if so, what the level would have been.”

A telephone message was left Monday with Maki’s attorney seeking reaction to the patrol’s amended investigation.