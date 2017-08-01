– Bacon, a cream-colored retriever mix, took a behavior test at an animal shelter here. He flunked.

Bacon seemed like an affable goofball, ready for adoption. But as he gulped down food, Dr. Sara Bennett, a veterinary behaviorist, stuck a fake hand attached to a pole into his bowl and tugged it away. Bacon chomped down on it.

Shelters have used this exercise and others for some 20 years to assess whether a dog is safe enough to be placed with a family. For dogs, the results can mean life or death.

But now researchers, including some developers of the tests, are concluding that they are unreliable predictors of whether a dog will be aggressive in a home. Shelters are wrestling with whether to abandon behavior testing altogether.

“The tests are artificial and contrived,” said Dr. Gary Patronek, an adjunct professor at the veterinary medicine school at Tufts, who last summer published an analysis concluding that the tests have no more positive predictive value for aggression than a coin toss.

“During the most stressful time of a dog’s life, you’re exposing it to deliberate attempts to provoke a reaction,” he said. “And then the dog does something it wouldn’t do in a family situation. So you euthanize it?”

new approach: Standard tests to evaluate dogs, such as the pit bull mix at left, for aggression may be unreliable predictors, researchers said. Above, Bacon failed a food test, but was given a chance to be adopted and has thrived.

Mary Martin, the director of Maricopa County animal shelter in Phoenix, stopped the testing in January. By late June, only 31 dogs had been euthanized for aggression, based on owner and staff reports. But 536 dogs were euthanized based on the test results between January and June 2016.

It is impossible to know how many euthanized dogs scored false positives on behavior testing. Though rare, false negatives also can occur and have proved tragic. In December, workers at Animal Care Centers of New York City saw nothing remarkable on a behavior test of a dog named Blue, but noted that it had been surrendered for biting a child. Hours after it was adopted, Blue killed a 90-year-old woman.

Jennifer Abrams of the Animal Care Centers of New York City, said adopters needed assurances. But predicting an animal’s behavior belies the nature of dogs, Abrams said: “A dog’s behavior is based on stimuli in the moment.”

In the surge to modernize shelters, tests were an attempt to standardize measurements of a dog’s behavior. But these tests have never been rigorously validated. The most disputed of the assessments is the food test.

Research has shown that shelter dogs who guard their food bowls, as Bacon did, do not necessarily do so at home. Common-sense owners wouldn’t grab a dog’s food while it is eating. But shelters worry about children.

Bennett suggested that a draconian outcome wasn’t needed for Bacon. With counseling, she said, a household without youngsters would be fine.

Bacon remained at the shelter for several weeks. Finally, Linda’s Camp K-9, an Indiana pet-boarding business that also rescues dogs, took him on. He settled right down and was adopted. Linda Candler, the director, placed him in a home without young children, teaching the owners how to feed him so he wouldn’t be set up to fail.

“His potential made him stand out,” Candler said. “Bacon is amazing.”