A Los Angeles Superior Court judge wants California businesses to put addiction warnings on coffee. His ruling, which is being challenged by coffee producers, is harder to justify in terms of health — if it can be justified at all.

California's Proposition 65, enacted in 1986, mandates that businesses with more than 10 employees warn consumers if their products contain one of many chemicals the state has ruled as carcinogenic. One of these chemicals is acrylamide. Like many other substances, acrylamide causes cancer in rats — when they are pumped full of huge doses in ways that don't approximate real life.

In humans, the data are far less clear. The American Cancer Society reports on its website that "there are currently no cancer types for which there is clearly an increased risk related to acrylamide intake."

Other organizations, such as the International Agency for Research on Cancer, have warned that acrylamide is a "probable human carcinogen." But this is based almost entirely on animal studies, and the agency has backpedaled in recent years. It's also worth pointing out that of the nearly 1,000 substances the agency has classified, it has ruled almost none to be noncarcinogenic.

Regardless, acrylamide isn't an industrial additive. It's a chemical that is made almost any time you cook starches at temperatures above 250 degrees Fahrenheit. You can make acrylamide from frying, baking, broiling or roasting — essentially anything that isn't boiling or microwaving.

Toasted bread contains acrylamide. So do fried and roasted potatoes. So do roasted coffee beans. Acrylamide formation occurs whether this cooking is done by a corporation or by you in your home. It's made even when you cook organic food.

Some California businesses that serve food and drinks, unwilling to wage a legal fight against Proposition 65 or possibly hedging against fines, have already posted warnings about acrylamide over the years. A handful of makers of potato chips and fries also agreed to reduce their levels of acrylamide by 20 percent. There have been no studies showing this has made any difference in health, certainly not with respect to cancer.

Coffee has had acrylamide in it since humans started drinking it. But meta analyses have shown that coffee is associated with lower risks of liver cancer, and no increased risk of prostate cancer or breast cancer.

Even the International Agency for Research on Cancer said in 2016 that "drinking coffee was not classifiable as to its carcinogenicity to humans."

The more serious problem with California's law is one of effect size. Consumers can't just be concerned with whether a danger exists; they also need to be concerned about the magnitude of that risk. Even if there's a statistically significant risk between huge quantities of coffee and some cancer (and that's not proven), it's very, very small.