After years of buildup, Apple will make its long-awaited push into original programming with the Nov. 1 launch of its streaming service, Apple TV+. Easily its most anticipated series is "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as journalists caught in the maelstrom when a popular morning news anchor (Steve Carell) is fired for sexual misconduct.

With its A-list cast, lavish production values and timely subject matter, "The Morning Show" might have been created in a streaming TV lab — with one exception. Viewers eager to consume the show will have to pace themselves: Apple TV+ will make three episodes of the series available immediately, but the remaining seven will be released weekly.

As the number of original series grows and four new streaming platforms prepare to enter the market, the scramble to stand out has led key players to lean away from releasing full seasons at once — a model introduced by Netflix — if not wholly abandon it.

None of the streaming services set to debut by next spring will be exclusively adopting the binge model, and veterans like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have tried different release strategies themselves.

Is this the end of the binge? Hardly. But while these new platforms have changed the face of television, they're not ditching the traditional rule book.

Disney +, launching Nov. 12, will release episodes weekly. Apple TV+ will take the same hybrid approach with "See" and "For All Mankind" as it will with "The Morning Show," while "Dickinson" will be dropped en masse. HBO Max, expected in the spring, is said to be unlikely to adopt the "binge and burn" approach. Even Netflix is experimenting with releasing select reality titles and talk shows on a different schedule.

Apple “The Morning Show”

Appointment viewing might seem old-fashioned, but week-to-week anticipation and word of mouth helped propel the growth of recent shows like HBO's "Succession" and "Chernobyl." It turns out if you want a "water-cooler" show, it helps to have the audience watch on the same night.

While new seasons of some streaming series — Netflix's "Stranger Things" and "The Crown," Amazon Prime's "Fleabag" — feel like events that command the cultural conversation, the binge model means that even the buzz around breakout shows drops off quickly. The most recent season of "Stranger Things" netted 8.2 million Twitter mentions its first week of release in July; by its fifth week, it had dropped by more than 90%.

It's also become harder to break through the noise in the first place: TV is booming, with nearly 500 original series in 2018 according to research by FX. This may be especially true of quirkier, under-the-radar shows dependent on word of mouth, such as the animated comedy "Tuca & Bertie," abruptly canceled by Netflix in July, less than three months after its debut. It was one of the best reviewed shows of the year, but by the time many viewers were inspired to sample it, its fate had been sealed.

And evidence suggests that binged shows don't linger as long in viewers' minds. In a 2017 study, researchers at the University of Melbourne found that people who watched all six hourlong episodes of the Cold War drama "The Game" in a single sitting retained less information — and may have enjoyed the show less — than viewers who paced their consumption over weeks or days.

Shows that follow a more traditional week-to-week release can often benefit from the measured build of a season spanning months. "Chernobyl" became an unlikely hit this spring, thanks largely to positive buzz that built over the course of its five-week run.

Even as it moves on from "Game of Thrones," mourned by many as "the last show everyone watched together," HBO plans to stick with the weekly rollout.

"Why would you give up the weekly episode release?" said programming president Casey Bloys. "To have people united watching and talking about these shows."

Shows released on a more traditional timeline also benefit from being available on demand, so viewers can catch up. On its fifth and final night, 1.9 million people watched "Chernobyl." But when delayed viewing is factored in, the average audience rose to 12.9 million viewers — most of whom saw it on demand or through one of HBO's streaming platforms.

A number of streaming players are testing multiple release strategies. CBS All Access, which programs series such as "Star Trek: Discovery," mostly uses a weekly strategy, but it has applied the binge format selectively, dropping all episodes of the cop comedy "No Activity" and the upcoming true crime series "Interrogation" at once.

Hulu, a pioneer in the pace-yourself approach — often releasing two or three episodes at launch, then one each subsequent week — has made binge-release exceptions for certain shows, such as its "Veronica Mars" reboot.

"We went from a world where consumers didn't know anything but weekly to this new model where they could binge it all, and now we're seeing this sort of the hybrid mode," said Ryan Crosby, Hulu's vice president of content and brand marketing. "We're not in a spot where we can force them to engage in a certain way."

Netflix itself has deviated from the binge model with certain genres. "Rhythm + Flow," in which judges Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper search for the next great hip-hop star, will be released in multi-episode batches. It's Netflix's first attempt at a music competition like "The Voice" — a format that relies on building anticipation.

Others have tried to combat the b-word in their own way. Inspired by ABC's "Lost" and its cliffhanger suspense, Michael Schur created NBC's "The Good Place" in an attempt to challenge the binge era.

"What's funny to me is it accidentally turned it into a perfect binge show," Schur said of the series' trademark twists. "Season 3 just dropped on Netflix and I've met so many people in the last five months who would say to me, 'Oh, I can't wait for Season 3.' And, like, it aired [already on NBC]. The whole thing aired."