When Sonia Anderson got her first Fitbit step tracker, she started hiking the trails near her apartment complex in Alexandria, Va., on a mission to clock 10,000 steps a day.

Like many other folks, the 63-year-old Anderson bought into the $26 billion global step tracker industry that started about a decade ago. She even compares her daily step totals with a friend, Landy Sorensen, 43, with the two of them competing to record just one more step than the other.

Their obsession with amassing steps might help then live longer, according to a recent Harvard University study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But the study also questions the appropriateness of the 10,000-step goal. The researchers concluded that among older women, as few as 4,400 steps per day helped to lower mortality rates. With more steps per day, mortality rates decreased before leveling off at 7,500 steps, the study found.

In other words, the magic marketing number of 10,000 daily steps embraced by so many wearers of these devices — from Fitbits to Garmins to Samsungs to Apple Watches — might be about 2,500 steps more than necessary.

Truth be told, even the person behind the study — who concedes that she, too, is enamored of her step tracker — can’t say how many steps are the right number for each walker.

“No one size fits all,” said I-Min Lee, an associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and a professor at Harvard Medical School.

Some folks go over the top with their trackers and proudly post their stats on social media sites such as Reddit. Like the vegan fitness buff who posted a video about logging 50,000 steps a day. And the warehouse stocker who said that he slogs 20,000 steps a day on the job.

It’s good that these people are being active, Lee said, but they shouldn’t be under the illusion that 50,000 steps makes them five times healthier than the person logging 10,000.

Lee, 59, is hesitant to discuss her step count because she believes the act of regularly exercising is more important than the sum total of steps. But after some cajoling, she said she averages about 15,000 steps per day.

Tom Holland, an exercise physiologist and sports nutritionist who regularly appears on “Good Morning America” as a fitness coach, is a huge fan of fitness trackers because they get people moving.

“The fitness tracker is the first step to getting people off the couch,” he said.

At the same time, he is put off by the much-ballyhooed 10,000-step daily goal, which he said is arbitrary.

“We need real numbers to shoot for,” he said. But Holland, 50, prefers recommending smaller amounts of exercise.

“I’m a big believer in excessive moderation,” he said. “Don’t do a lot a little bit — do a little bit a lot.”