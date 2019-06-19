Would you pay to stream endless Broadway musicals?

A growing chorus of Broadway insiders are wondering if they might be leaving money on the table by turning a blind eye to the 21st-century platform of streaming. So they are doing something about it.

Married couple Bonnie Comley and Stewart Lane are dyed-in-the-wool Broadway producers with seven Tony Awards between them. They also are the founders of BroadwayHD, the first major dedicated streaming service for live theater. Essentially, Comley and Lane are seeking to bring Broadway into the next decade, whether it wants to go there or not.

"Netflix and Hulu and everyone else have aggregated movies and TV shows," said Lane. "We think it's worth gathering a different kind of entertainment in one place."

For a monthly fee of $8.99, BroadwayHD is offering more than 300 shows and 750 hours of programming, available on a variety of digital platforms including Roku and Google Play.

It all would seem to add up to a tantalizing option for the millions of regular Broadway fans or those who will never make a visit in the first place. But there are questions about whether it will work.

At issue is a pair of broader questions facing legacy entertainment companies: Should an industry that has prospered by hewing to tradition be hurtled into the future? And what will happen when it arrives there?

The doubters' theory is, essentially: If it ain't broke, don't disrupt it.

Challenges to streaming aren't coming just from skeptical producers. Audiences are not accustomed to watching theater on a screen. Stage shows on TV can feel static, a pale imitator of the real deal. And there are the finances. Filming the shows isn't cheap. That could require a lot of $9 subscriptions to make the service solvent.

Lane and Comley declined to offer subscriber numbers or whether the operation is profitable. They said they are open to other models, such as an ad-driven service, to increase revenue and subsidize the costs of production.

"It's a challenged space right now, no question," said longtime Broadway producer Ken Davenport.

But, he added, the marketing upside to streaming was just too high — and the danger of ignoring it simply too great.