Q: You need to take a pill at work. Is it OK to take it at your desk?
A: As long as you’re being discreet and quick, it’s fine to take pills at your desk. This is a personal and private matter, so you don’t need to alert your boss or co-workers. The only time you should mention it to a nearby co-worker is if this is your first time taking the medicine and you’re not sure if you could have an allergic reaction.
Take your medicine as you would at home: a sip of water and be done. Put it away; don’t have the bottle out on the desk. It’s not a part of your desk materials. Discreetly put it away.
If you personally feel uncomfortable taking the medicine in the open, go to the restroom, your car or somewhere with a little more privacy.
PATRICIA ROSSI, author of “Everyday Etiquette: How to Navigate 101 Common and Uncommon Social Situations”
A: Health and well-being are personal issues (unless they affect professional performance, in which case, it’s important to let your employer and colleagues know), so why surface them in a professional context? Sidestep potential concerns by finding a quiet spot where others are not around, such as stopping by your car or taking a walk to take your medicine.
By doing that, you’ll spare yourself and your co-workers an awkward situation, not to mention the questions that can come. Many people associate taking a pill with illness or not feeling well, potentially causing others to assume that something may be wrong with you. Maybe you’re taking a heart medication for a potentially serious malady. Or maybe it’s just a vitamin. Either way, it’s no one’s business but your own.
SCOTT STEINBERG, author of “The Business Etiquette Bible”
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.