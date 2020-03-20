Q: How do you tell a date that they’re a bad kisser?

A: You have a couple of options: Have the uncomfortable conversation or hope that you can gently guide the kissing in the right direction.

If you feel comfortable having the conversation, do it. Keep in mind how difficult it is to receive constructive feedback. Speak to the person face to face. Soften the blow of this information by expressing what you do appreciate and value about them. Keep in mind that having the conversation could alter how either one of you feels about the other.

If you don’t feel comfortable having a conversation, guiding may be a more gentle approach. With guiding, you’re going to have to lead this person in the right direction through mirroring your movements and your kissing techniques. If you find that after some effort, this person isn’t picking up on your direction, you still might need to have a conversation and explain how you feel.

Of course, you have another possibility — just walk away from the relationship. You don’t need to defend your choice, nor do you need to feel guilt. You can simply let the person know that, unfortunately, you don’t feel a connection and go your separate ways.

Take some time to think about which option feels best for you. Whichever you choose, stay true to yourself and don’t force something that isn’t there.

DIANA MANDELL, dating and relationship expert

A: As one of the most intimate of human customs, a romantic kiss is imbued with anticipation, excitement and expectations, the latter typically based on our past experiences. (Or, yes, what is depicted in the movies.) And yet, for someone who hasn’t done a lot of dating or who simply kisses in a way that is different from what the other party is accustomed to, the moment may not be as magical as was hoped.

Nonetheless, it’s never easy for one paramour — no matter how well-intentioned — to tell the other: “You are a bad kisser.” So how can this situation be improved while preserving the ego and feelings of all involved?

Rather than giving the so-called bad kisser the equivalent of a 10% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the critic should politely and perhaps even playfully ask, “May I show you how I like to be kissed?” By adopting this gentle approach, the two lovebirds can properly enjoy the moment while taking a vital step in any budding relationship — communicating and respecting needs.

THOMAS P. FARLEY, etiquette expert