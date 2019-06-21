Q: An older couple are getting married. Is it rude that they have a registry?

A: By “older,” I’m going to assume you mean people in their 50s or over. While many couples this age don’t feel comfortable creating a wedding registry, their guests often wish they had. It’s hard to know what would be useful or cherished for a pair without a registry. Under no circumstances would I consider using one rude.

What is rude is when the couples mention gifts on their correspondence. Couples should make a wedding registry work in the least awkward way by creating a registry with some items they want or need and telling a few close and trusted friends. Let the conversation come up naturally, and spread by word of mouth.

Cheryl Seidel, president and founder of registryfinder.com

A: I don’t believe it’s rude at all to have a registry at any age. Older couples are probably combining two households, and they have more stuff. The more specific they can be about what they want and need, the better. They’ll receive gifts they actually like and can use. Who doesn’t want that?

Having a registry is about being direct in your communication. It’s being clear about what you want in your home. Inevitably, some people will ignore the list, but at least it provides a guideline.

Sandy Weiner, founder of lastfirstdate.com and ­thewomanofvalue.com