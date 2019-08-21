It's been nearly three years since Teddy Bridgewater suffered a devastating knee injury.

He's only thrown 25 regular-season passes in the past three years. While he's made remarkable progress just to get back on the field and seems to have a good thing going with the Saints, Bridgewater had a disappointing preseason showing against the Chargers this weekend while Taysom Hill shined.

It was enough for ESPN's Mike Triplett to write this: "Sunday's game made you wonder a bit whether Bridgewater or Taysom Hill is a better bet to become Drew Brees' long-term successor."

Rod Walker from nola.com tried to douse those flames, correctly noting that Bridgewater is making $7.5 million this year and that one bad half of preseason football doesn't change things much.

He's an easy guy for whom to root, and it would be a shame if he never got back to reclaiming a starting role at some point.

