When Minnesota United, which scored just 11 goals in its final 11 games last season, went looking for more goals, it found Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla in an Ecuadorian playoff game that coach Adrian Heath scouted to see someone else.

After United signed Amarilla in January, he declared he’ll score 25 goals in MLS this season.

Ike Opara, a United veteran who’s not easily impressed, is impressed.

“You know, Luis — I love the guy,” the 2019 MLS Defender of the Year said.

Opara likes Amarilla’s audacity, loves his ability to finish at the goal. That’s a quality the Loons lacked last season, when it all too often couldn’t score in the field’s final third.

“You rarely see it right off the bat,” Opara said, “but in the first 10 minutes of shooting drills, I’m like, ‘This guy is legit.’ And I rarely say that about anybody because you want to give them time to settle in. But, man, I tell you what: If we can create chances for him, he’ll finish them. He’s that good of a finisher.”

Amarilla scored 19 goals in 24 games during a breakout season last year in Ecuador’s top division. He impressed Heath with his work rate and his movement inside the penalty area. Heath was surprised when Amarilla told him he’ll score 25 goals this season.

That would have been fourth in MLS last season, behind only LAFC’s Carlos Vela (34), L.A. Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic (30) and Atlanta’s Josef Martinez (27).

If he reaches 25 in a season that starts Sunday in Portland, that’s almost half the number the Loons scored all last season.

“It’s a goal that one sets for themselves,” Amarilla said in Spanish through an interpreter. “I know that if I achieve it or not, I will continue trying. Obviously, they are elevated numbers, but I am capable of achieving it. Surely with the help of my teammates, it can be achieved.”

He scored three goals in his first two halves played during the preseason. He also impressed his new teammates with his willingness and ability to defend all over the field.

“I’ve been trying to improve my game, because nowadays a player has to be complete, well-rounded,” Amarilla said. “I try to look at other players like [Barcelona striker] Luis Suarez, like many forwards who have also helped defensively. My game comes from observing other players.”

Opara acknowledged Amarilla’s scoring so far is only preseason, against varying competition, played with tired legs on both sides after two practices a day.

“But at the end of the day, he was putting the ball in the back of the net, and that’s important,” Opara said. “He got chances, he scored them. If we can create chances with the games coming up, I like his chances for success.”

Amarilla scored twice — one a penalty kick earned by teammate Robin Lod’s run with the ball in the box — in his first half against MLS competition Feb. 16 against New England in Portland.

“Yes, I was surprised,” he said, “but I intended to score goals.”

Heath praised Amarilla’s confidence but questioned his math.

“The only thing I do know, 25 is going to be a tall order,” Heath said. “I told him that. But if we can create for him, he’s going to score goals. He has really good movement. He has a really good appreciation where everybody is around him in the penalty area. More importantly, he always knows where the goalkeeper is. If we can get him enough balls in the box, he’ll score goals.

“But 25? We’ll see. He’ll probably be MVP of the league if he gets 25, which would be nice.”

Given the chance to revise his 25-goal prediction, Amarilla politely declined.

“No, I would like to stick with that,” he said. “But if it can be surpassed, it’s welcomed.”