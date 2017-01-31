Bob Dylan's next album will be yet another collection of standards from the Great American Songbook. The iconic musician's website, bobdylan.com, officially announced “Triplicate” Tuesday morning. The triple-disc album will be released on March 31. It features 30 songs – 10 on each of the discs, so to speak.

The selections include “September of My Years,” “How Deep Is the Ocean,” “Trade Winds,” “As Times Goes By,” “But Beautiful,” “Stardust” and “Why Was I Born.”

You’ll recall that Dylan recently released two volumes of standards -- “Shadows in the Night” in 2015 and “Fallen Angels” in 2016.

For more information, including how to pre-order, go to Dylan's website here.