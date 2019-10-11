If you like your "we were robbed!" conspiracy theories served with a mountain of evidence, let me direct your attention to Rob Arthur of Baseball Prospectus.

Arthur sounded the alarm bells back in early April that MLB was using juiced up balls, citing the lower drag coefficient on baseballs during the first few days of the season as evidence.

Lo and behold, several teams surpassed the old record of 267 home runs — including the Twins, who wound up with the absurd record of 307 homers.

Well, using the same methodology, Arthur is now telling us that the ball has changed again in the postseason — this time resulting in far fewer home runs.

This is where a Twins fan might get mad. If you get used to playing one way and build your team to match the expectation of home runs, is it fair if the ball is different when the stakes are the highest?

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.