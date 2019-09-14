A massive estate sale of valuables owned by the late Irwin and Alexandra Jacobs, scheduled to start Saturday morning, was called off late Friday after the couple’s daughter was granted a temporary restraining order to stop it.

Randi Jacobs filed for and was granted the restraining order on Friday. The order names her siblings, Trisha Blake of Wayzata and Mark Jacobs of Venice, Calif., as trustees and representatives of the estate. A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The gallery that was to host the sale announced about 10 p.m. Friday in a post on its Facebook page that it had been delayed “due to unforeseen family circumstances. H & B Gallery in Minneapolis did not say if the sale would be rescheduled.

“This happened at the spur of the moment for us also,” the gallery wrote in a reply to a comment by a would-be attendee.

The sale was to run through Monday at the Lake Minnetonka mansion where the financier and his wife, an artist, lived for decades. Irwin Jacobs took his own life and that of his wife there earlier this year.

Items priced at up to $10,000 from the couple’s 13,000-square-foot house and 3,500-square-foot guesthouse were to be sold, the gallery owner, Tony Scornavacco, told the Star Tribune earlier. They included a Renoir painting and other artwork from around the world, a Versace china set, furniture and household goods. The gallery spent two months preparing for the sale, “one of the largest, most impressive estates we’ve dealt with,” Scornavacco said.

On Saturday, a gallery spokesman declined to comment further.