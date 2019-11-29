NEW YORK — Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has begun working on the court but will miss at least one more game because of an injured right shoulder.

Irving sat out for the eighth straight time Friday. The All-Star watched from the bench as Brooklyn beat the Boston Celtics 112-107.

The Nets hoped he could return for the second part of their home-and-home against his former team but instead ruled him out once more with an impingement. He was at the arena for an evaluation and coach Kenny Atkinson said afterward that Irving has started shooting, though not participating in any workouts with contact.

Atkinson said Irving would miss the Nets' game Sunday against Miami and the team will see how he is progressing next week.

Irving averaged a team-high 28.5 points in 11 games before he was hurt.