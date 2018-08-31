IRONWOOD, Mich. — A public safety director for an Upper Peninsula city has been fired after less than a year on the job.

Ironwood City Manager Scott Erickson said in a news release Thursday the city had dismissed Greg Klecker to "improve departmental operations and employee morale."

Erickson told the Ironwood Daily Globe that there were some areas in which the city wanted to go in a different direction than where Klecker was taking it.

He said Klecker was escorted from the public safety building Wednesday, but said that's standard protocol for administrators.

Klecker became public safety director in December.

Klecker doesn't have a published residential phone listing in Ironwood and he couldn't be reached for comment.