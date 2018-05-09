LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive "Iron Man" suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.
Los Angeles police Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit's estimated value is $325,000.
The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and April 25.
KCBS-TV first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 "Iron Man" film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Local leader threatens R. Kelly protest in North Carolina
As critics of singer R. Kelly seek to cancel his shows because of his alleged mistreatment of women, a community leader in North Carolina says she and others will stage a protest if his Friday show in Greensboro takes place.
TV & Media
NBC says no culture of harassment in its news division
NBC's internal investigation following Matt Lauer's firing says it doesn't believe there is a culture of sexual harassment at the news division and that current news executives weren't aware of Lauer's behavior until the complaint that doomed him.
National
New Jersey law lets students without legal status get aid
In-state financial aid for hundreds of New Jersey students without legal status could now be within reach, thanks to a new law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy enacted Wednesday.
National
Watchdog agency signals less focus on student loan abuses
The Trump administration is signaling that it intends to pull back on investigating potential abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.
Variety
Police called on black student sleeping in her Yale dorm
A white woman at Yale called police on a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in a common area of her campus residence.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.