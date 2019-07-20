– Everyone in the massive grandstand rose to cheer and celebrate a bold performance by Rory McIlroy, who longed for such support and affection on his walk toward his final hole at Royal Portrush in the British Open.

Except this was Friday.

And now McIlroy can only watch on the weekend as one of his best friends, Shane Lowry of Ireland, goes after the claret jug. Lowry birdied four of his opening five holes on his way to a 4-under 67 and shared the 36-hole lead with J.B. Holmes, who had a 68.

Two Brits, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood, were one shot behind. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth were three back.

That can wait.

This day was all about McIlroy, trying to make the cut after opening with a 79. The roars had the intensity of a final round as McIlroy ran off five birdies in seven holes. But he needed one last birdie when his approach took a wrong turn along the humps left of the 18th green.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry started well but dropped a few strokes near the finish line.

He made par for a 65.

He was disappointed. He was proud of his play. Mostly, though, he said he was "full of gratitude toward every single one of the people that followed me to the very end and was willing me on."

"As much as I came here at the start of the week saying I wanted to do it for me, by the end of the round there today I was doing it just as much for them," he said.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson won't be around, either. It was the first time in 77 majors they have played as professionals that both missed the cut in the same major.

"I'm going to have my hot weeks. I'm going to be there in contention with a chance to win, and I will win tournaments," Woods said, facing the reality of a 43-year-old who has gone through eight surgeries on his knee and back. "But there are times when I'm just not going to be there."

Darren Clarke, who now calls Portrush home, missed the cut in cruel fashion, with a triple bogey on his final hole.

But the first British Open in Northern Ireland since 1951 still has Lowry, who gave fans plenty to cheer when he opened his second round with three straight birdies, added a birdie on the fifth and holed a 40-foot birdie putt on No. 10 to reach 10 under, making him the only player this week to reach double figures under par. The cheers were as loud as he has heard.

"Just incredible," Lowry said. "You can't but smile, but can't but laugh how it is. There's no point trying to shy away from it. It's an incredible feeling getting applauded on every green, every tee box. I'm out there giving my best, trying to do my best for everyone."

He three-putted the 14th, saved par on the next three holes with his deft touch around the greens, and closed with a bogey to fall back into a tie with Holmes, who was the first to post at 8-under 134 earlier in the day.

Holmes won at Riviera earlier this year, then failed to make the cut in eight of his next 12 tournaments.

"You can have that great round and that day where everything goes right. But it's nice to get two rounds in a row," Holmes said.