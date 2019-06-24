BAGHDAD — Iraqi special forces say they have conducted an operation near the northern city of Kirkuk in which they killed 14 members of the Islamic State group.
A statement from Iraqi Counterterrorism Forces on Monday says that during the operation, Iraqi forces received support from warplanes of the U.S.-led coalition
The statement says the operation, just south of Kirkuk, lasted for two days and included Iraqi special forces rappelling from helicopters.
Although Iraq declared victory against IS in July 2017, the extremists have since been trying to mount a guerrilla-style insurgency, going into hiding and staging surprise attacks in different parts of the country.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Thai cave boys mark year since ordeal with Buddhist rites
The 12 young Thai soccer players and their coach who grabbed global attention last year when they were trapped in a flooded cave for more than two weeks marked the anniversary of their ordeal with a religious ceremony Monday.
World
Iraqi special forces kill 14 IS militants in country's north
Iraqi special forces say they have conducted an operation near the northern city of Kirkuk in which they killed 14 members of the Islamic State group.
World
Hunt steps up attacks on Johnson in UK leadership contest
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stepped up his attacks Monday on front-runner Boris Johnson in the race to be Britain's next prime minister, challenging him to face public scrutiny amid the fallout from a reported quarrel with his girlfriend that prompted a police visit.
World
Senior Facebook executive says it would favor regulation
A senior Facebook executive says the social media site is in favor of regulation to address some of the dark problems of the internet.
World
Pompeo arrives in Saudi Arabia as Iran threatens US drones
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived Monday in Saudi Arabia in a hastily arranged visit amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran as Iran's navy chief warned Iranian forces wouldn't hesitate to shoot down more U.S. surveillance drones from their skies.