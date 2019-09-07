BAGHDAD — A senior Iraqi security official says four bombs have exploded in the capital, Baghdad, wounding a total of 14 people.
The official said the bombs targeted commercial districts in east, south, central and west Baghdad.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday's attacks.
Iraq declared victory against the Islamic State group in 2017, but the group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
German men die climbing Austrian Alps at ages 50, 50 and 60
Three German men have died in separate accidents while hiking in the Austrian Alps, authorities said Saturday.
World
Iraqi official: 4 blasts hit Baghdad, 14 wounded
A senior Iraqi security official says four bombs have exploded in the capital, Baghdad, wounding a total of 14 people.
World
Israeli PM vows tough response after Gaza drone attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Gaza's Hamas rulers on Saturday with a "vigorous response" after militants used a drone to drop a bomb on the Israeli side of the Gaza-Israel perimeter fence.
World
Pope denounces exploitation of Madagascar's unique resources
Pope Francis denounced the illegal logging and exploitation of Madagascar's unique natural resources on Saturday as he opened a visit to the Indian Ocean nation by urging the government to fight the corruption that is ravaging the island's ecosystem and keeping its people in "inhumane poverty."
World
Russia and Ukraine trade prisoners, each fly 35 to freedom
Russia and Ukraine conducted a major prisoner exchange that freed 35 people detained in each country and flew them to the other, a deal that could help advance Russia-Ukraine relations and end five years of fighting in Ukraine's east.