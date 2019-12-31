BAGHDAD — Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.
The mourners held funerals for the killed in a Baghdad neighborhood, after which they marched on to the heavily fortified Green Zone on Tuesday and kept walking till they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy there.
AP journalists saw the crowd try to storm the embassy, shouting "Down, down USA!"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Iraqi mourners try to storm US Embassy after airstrikes
Hundreds of Iraqi mourners are trying to storm the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad following deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters from an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.
World
Ghosn in Lebanon, says he left Japan because of 'injustice'
Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn said Tuesday from Lebanon he was not fleeing justice but instead left Japan to avoid "injustice and political persecution" over financial misconduct allegations during his tenure leading the automaker.
World
Taiwan passes law targeting Chinese political interference
Taiwan's legislature on Tuesday passed a law aimed at blocking political interference from China, less than two weeks before presidential and legislative elections.
Outdoors
Minneapolis rower part of team that crossed perilous Drake Passage
As freezing water thrashed their rowboat in some of the most treacherous waters in the world, six men fought for 13 days to make history, becoming the first people to traverse the infamous Drake Passage with nothing other than manpower.
World
Huawei sales up 18% but US pressure means tough times ahead
China's Huawei Technologies said Tuesday that its sales rose a lower-than-projected 18% in 2019 and predicted tough times ahead as the U.S. moves to restrict its business.