MINNEAPOLIS — An Iraqi man's petition to be released from immigration custody has been dismissed after his order for deportation became final this summer.

Thirty-five-year-old Farass Adnan Ali has been in immigration detention for more than two years. In July, U.S. District Judge David Doty ruled that the lengthy detention violated Ali's rights and that Ali should be released while he awaited a final order for removal.

But weeks later those deportation orders were finalized, making Ali's request moot. Doty dismissed Ali's petition on Wednesday.

The government has had the authority to deport Ali since August.

Ali came to the U.S. in 2014 as a refugee from Turkey. He was taken into immigration custody in 2017 after it was alleged that he concealed service in the Saddam Hussein regime's elite Republican Guard. His attorney has said he made a mistake.