COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Swedish court has convicted a man who fought against the Islamic State group in Iraq of war crimes for posting macabre pictures and videos on Facebook.
The Orebro District Court on Tuesday sentenced 38-year-old Kurda Bahaalddin H Saeed H Saeed to 15 months in jail.
The court says the Iraqi national had posted photos and films taken in February-March 2015 in northern Iraq of himself "with bodies which in some cases have been truncated."
It said Tuesday they "were intended to seriously violate personal integrity.
The asylum-seeker, who arrived in Sweden in late 2015 with his wife and two children, has confessed to being in the pictures but denied committing war crimes.
