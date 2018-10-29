MANKATO, Minn. — Dan Feehan, the Democrat running hard to take Tim Walz's place in Congress, looks a lot like Walz — at least on paper.

Feehan is in a close race with Republican Jim Hagedorn for the southern Minnesota seat that opened up when Walz ran for governor. It's seen as one of the few GOP pickup opportunities nationally.

Feehan served two combat tours in Iraq with the Army, and later taught school in the Chicago area. It's reminiscent of Walz's service in the National Guard and teaching and coaching in Mankato.

Hagedorn is making his fourth run since 2010.