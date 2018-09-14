BAGHDAD — Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi says he will not "cling to power," after Iraq's highest Shiite religious authority called for the appointment of a new head of government.
Al-Abadi's political standing has crumbled in the wake of rioting in Iraq's oil capital, Basra, over corruption, failed services and contaminated drinking water.
Al-Abadi, who was backed by the U.S. for a second term in office, said he would respect the directives of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who said it was time for Iraq to appoint a prime minister it has never had before. Al-Abadi made his remarks at his weekly press conference on Thursday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.