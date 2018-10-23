BAGHDAD — An Iraqi official says a bomb blast at a market in a town south of the city of Mosul has killed at least six people, including two soldiers.

The official says the bombing happened on a street in the market of Qarraya, a town in northern Ninevah province.

The officer says at least 40 people have been wounded. The officer spoke anonymously, under government regulations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Qarraya is about 70 kilometers (45 miles) south of Mosul, Iraq's second largest city. Both Mosul and Qarraya were ruled by Islamic State militants from 2014 until 2017, when Iraqi forces recaptured the area after heavy fighting.