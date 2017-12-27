TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media are reporting a 5.1-magnitude earthquake in the southern Kerman province.
The semi-official ISNA news agency says the temblor rocked the village of Hojedk, about 700 kilometers (400 miles) south of Tehran on Wednesday. It says the quake's depth was 9 kilometers (5.6 miles).
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The province has been hit by several medium-intensity earthquakes in recent days.
Iran is prone to near-daily earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines. In November, a 7.2-magnitude quake hit western Iran, killing more than 600 people. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
