TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media say at least 15 people have died and more than 1,000 have been poisoned after eating wild mushrooms in recent weeks.
A website affiliated with state TV said Tuesday that more than 100 people were hospitalized and that three people required liver transplants. The figures cover several western provinces.
Health authorities have warned people not to buy or consume wild mushrooms, which are often sold this time of year in farmer's markets, particularly in the mountainous west. The mushrooms tend to appear in the spring, when many people picnic in the countryside.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Commission says Nicaraguan government violated human rights
The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega violated human rights through the excessive use of force against street demonstrations, according to the preliminary observations of investigators from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights released Monday.
World
Clashes escalate in eastern Ukraine
Clashes between Ukrainian forces and separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine have escalated, the worst outbreak of fighting so far this year, officials said Monday.
World
Media: Men shoot at youth in French city, 1 injury reported
A French newspaper is reporting that hooded men shot at young people near a Marseille culture center.
World
Congo Ebola vaccination campaign begins with health workers
Congo began an Ebola vaccination campaign Monday in a northwest provincial capital in a major effort to stem an outbreak that has already made its way from rural towns into a city of more than 1 million people.
World
UN envoy: Ending corruption and trafficking key in Libya
The U.N. envoy for Libya warned Monday that the oil-rich country's "perverse economic model" based on corruption and trafficking in people and goods "must be shattered" to end its political crisis and progress toward stability and democratic elections this year.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.