ISLAMABAD — Pakistan state television reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Islamabad as the head of a politico-economic delegation.
During his three-day visit, which began Sunday, Zarif will hold talks with the Pakistani prime minister, foreign minister, interior minister, parliament speaker and army chief.
Pakistan and Iran have had close ties in the past but recent regional alignments and Pakistan's tilt toward Saudi Arabia have perturbed Iran, particularly the assignment of a Pakistani former army chief to head a Saudi-led 39-nation Islamic military coalition to combat terrorism.
The visit likely aims to reduce tensions between the two neighbors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greek game abandoned after 'armed' owner protests decision
A disputed goal at the end of a Greek league match on Sunday between leader AEK and title rival PAOK led to a pitch invasion by one of the team owners, who appeared to be carrying a gun.
World
Chile again veers right as Pinera returns to presidency
Conservative Sebastian Pinera returned to Chile's presidency Sunday, vowing to revive an economy that has slumped under center-left leader Michelle Bachelet and calling for unity in helping the country's less fortunate.
World
Hong Kong pro-democracy movement loses ground in by-election
Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates won back only two of four seats in a crucial by-election in the semiautonomous Chinese region, final results showed Monday.
World
Xi is handed the reins to China indefinitely
BEIJING – President Xi Jinping set China on course to follow his hard-line authoritarian rule far into the future Sunday, when the national legislature…
World
Trump administration's words, deeds on Africa are colliding
On the outskirts of a sprawling reserve of Kenyan grasslands where endangered animals roam wild, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson lavished praise on an American-funded forensics lab that tracks down elephant-poachers for prosecution, and urged aggressive action in Africa on conservation.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.