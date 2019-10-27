TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official news agency says Iranian authorities have arrested 15 men and women at a mixed-gender party at the Iranian island of Qeshm. Such gatherings are illegal under Iran's Islamic-based law.
Sunday's Tasnim report said the raid happened on a beach on the Persian Gulf island, but didn't provide further details on those arrested.
It said the arrests happened a few days ago.
Iranian law bans Muslims from drinking alcohol or holding mixed-gender parties when the men and women are not related.
