TEHRAN, Iran — A senior Iranian security official has threatened Israel with harsh "reactions" if the Jewish state "continues to attack" Iranian and government forces in Syria.

The semi-official Fars news agency quotes Ali Shamkhani, of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, as saying that in case of further airstrikes, Israel "will face reactions that would cause sorrow and penitence."

Earlier in September, Israel attacked the airport in the Syrian capital, Damascus, with missiles that are believed to have targeted arms depots there of the Iranian forces and or the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group — both allies of Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops in the civil war.

Iran has maintained that its forces in Syria are in advisory role to the Syrian army in its war on Islamic State militants and armed opposition groups.