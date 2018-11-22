TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media is reporting that the country has implemented a measure allowing officials to waive rules relating to stamping visas in foreigners' passports.

The Thursday report by Seday-e Miras, a news website affiliated to the country's tourism department, said the decision is aimed at increasing visits by tourists.

Since 2015, people that have traveled to Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen have faced restrictions when applying for visas to visit the United States.

In June, Former NATO chief Javier Solana's online application to enter the U.S. was rejected for having previously traveled to Iran.

Other countries, including Israel, have applied similar measures.