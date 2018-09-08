TEHRAN, Iran — President Hassan Rouhani says Iran routinely receives invitations from the U.S. for talks even as the country is pressured by the U.S. in the form of sanctions.
Rouhani said Saturday in a speech broadcast on state TV: "Every day they send us messages in various ways saying let's talk."
Rouhani says Iranians will not surrender to the U.S.'s "economic war" on Iran, a reference to renewed sanctions resulting from the U.S. pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and Western powers in May. Iran's rial value has been sharply falling since then.
President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is concerned about Iran's ballistic missile program and regional influence.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Helicopter with 7 people on board missing in Nepal mountains
A helicopter with seven people on board was reported missing Saturday in Nepal.
World
Official: Katyusha rockets fired at Basra airport in Iraq
Unknown assailants fired three Katyusha rockets at Iraq's Basra airport Saturday, an airport official said, after a chaotic and violent night that saw hundreds of protesters burning tires on main streets and highways and setting ablaze the Iranian consulate in the city.
World
Maldives hits out at US remarks over possible sanctions
The Maldives has hit out at the United States after it warned of possible sanctions against key officials of the Island nation if upcoming elections are not free and fair.
World
Iran: US seeks talks amid increasing economic pressure
President Hassan Rouhani says Iran routinely receives invitations from the U.S. for talks even as the country is pressured by the U.S. in the form of sanctions.
World
Afghan official: 16 people killed in traffic accident
An Afghan official says at least 16 people, including women and children, have been killed in a traffic accident in the country's southern Kandahar province.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.