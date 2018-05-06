TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian media outlet is reporting that the country's judiciary has sentenced 16 female members of Islamic State group to jail after returning to the country.
The report from the judiciary news website Mizanonline.com cites Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi as saying the women had previous records of terrorist activity.
In November 2017, Iran arrested several women with links to IS, many of them wives of IS fighters.
