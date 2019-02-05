TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says President Donald Trump's expressed wish to keep U.S. forces in Iraq in order to monitor neighboring Iran has exposed American "lies" about fighting terrorism.

In a recent interview with CBS News, Trump said the U.S. has an "incredible base" in Iraq that he intends to keep, "because I want to be able to watch Iran."

Addressing Trump with sarcasm in remarks carried by official media Tuesday, Rouhani said: "You say you stay in Iraq to watch Iran, while before that you were saying you stay there for fighting terrorism. It is so nice that you honestly expressed yourself!"

Iraq's president also rejected Trump's remarks, saying the U.S. does not have permission to use the country as a listening station.