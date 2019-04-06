TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says his country wants an end to the war in Yemen.
Speaking after a meeting with visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday, Rouhani said: "The war in Yemen should finish soon and the solution to the Yemeni crisis should be a political one. "
Tehran supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen who are fighting against a Saudi-led coalition supporting the Yemeni government..
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
France sees 21st week of protests; govt readies debate recap
Protesters from the yellow vest movement took to the streets of France on Saturday for a 21st straight weekend, with thousands marching across Paris and a group briefly invading the busy beltway around the capital.
World
Venezuelans take the streets as power struggle intensifies
Rival political factions took to the streets across Venezuela on Saturday in a mounting struggle for control of the crisis-wracked nation, where U.S.- backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó is attempting to oust socialist President Nicólas Maduro.
World
Oman FM: Palestinians must reassure Israel it's not in peril
Oman's foreign minister has called on Palestinians to reassure Israel that it's not under threat in the Middle East — drawing a sharp public rebuke from his Jordanian counterpart.
World
Iran's top leader urges Iraqi PM to remove US forces
Iran's top leader has warned visiting Iraqi prime minister about a lengthy presence of U.S. forces in Iran's neighboring Arab country.
World
Rival Libyan forces say they have captured Tripoli airport
Forces loyal to rival Libyan army commander Khalifa Hifter said Saturday they seized control of the main airport in Libya's capital Tripoli, two days after Hifter ordered his forces to seize the seat of Libya's U.N.-backed government.