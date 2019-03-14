TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reports that a gas pipeline explosion has killed at least two people in the country's southwest.
Thursday's report cites the fire chief in the city of Ahvaz, Ali Torabpour, as saying the number of injured was still unknown, and that a bus, truck and a private car had also caught fire.
The blast stuck a gas pipeline between Ahvaz and the city of Mahshahr, near the Persian Gulf.
Iran is at a heightened risk of such incidents because of its aging infrastructure, which the country has struggled to maintain through years of Western sanctions. The country also has poor enforcement of safety measures.
