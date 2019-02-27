TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says President Hassan Rouhani has rejected the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The report on Wednesday comes after Zarif's sudden resignation late on Monday night.
It's unclear what will happen next. Zarif could stop going to work at the Foreign Ministry, forcing Rouhani's hand. But there's no precedent for that in the history of the Islamic Republic.
Zarif more than likely will return to work. There was no immediate response from the 59-year-old diplomat.
Both Rouhani and Zarif face growing pressure from hard-liners and the public over the country's unraveling nuclear deal, which both men negotiated.
