– Just hours after a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's charismatic elite Quds Force commander in Baghdad early Friday, Tehran announced it had named a successor: the force's little-known deputy chief, Brig. Gen. Ismail Qaani.

Qaani, 62, was appointed by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who issued a statement praising the general's role as a prominent commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. As a key branch of the Revolutionary Guard, the country's most powerful security organ, the Quds Force carries out the Iranian military's special operations abroad.

Qaani's predecessor, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was a larger-than-life figure and deft architect of Iran's success in building loyal proxy forces in the Middle East. It is a network that Tehran used to help defeat ISIS and to project military and political power in places such as Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

But the bespectacled Qaani — whose portfolio as deputy included Quds Force operations in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asian republics — boasts few distinct military victories. Instead, experts say, he is believed to have focused on the day-to-day administrative affairs of the organization.

According to Arash Azizi, a writer who is researching a book on Iran's external military operations, "Qaani was presumed to be the heir apparent for a long time. But he's very bureaucratic — he does not have Soleimani's charisma."

"Nobody expects Qaani to be like Soleimani," he said.

What the obscure new commander brings, however, is continuity in the face of an extraordinary blow to the Quds Force's leadership and the Trump administration's unprecedented "maximum pressure campaign" against Tehran, analysts say. As deputy Quds Force commander, a position he assumed in the late 1990s or early 2000s, according to reports, he possesses intimate knowledge of the unit's inner workings and covert activities.