Iran on Monday strongly suggested that it was about to reduce compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal because of sanctions reimposed by President Donald Trump when he repudiated the Obama-era accord.

Reports in Iran's state media said that the Iranians intended to inform the other countries in the deal of unspecified changes before the Wednesday anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal ordered by Trump.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's government has decided to enforce specific decisions to reciprocate," the semiofficial Fars News Agency said.

Trump has called the accord the "worst deal ever" and argued that it would not deter the Iranians from eventually building a nuclear bomb, despite Iran's pledges that it would not.

The Fars report and others suggested that Iran would no longer abide by limits on uranium enrichment established by the accord, which was reached between Iran and six major powers, including the U.S. Uranium enriched to sufficient purity and quantities can be used as bomb fuel.

Fars quoted Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, as saying the country could disregard the limit "whenever we wish, and would do the enrichment at any volume and level."

If Iran took such a step, it would be the first time the nation had deliberately reduced compliance with the agreement, which disarmament advocates have described as a major achievement.

Political analysts said Iran was unlikely to renounce the agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, because that could alienate the European countries, as well as China and Russia, that have sought to preserve the accord despite the U.S. withdrawal.

"Iran is about to reduce its compliance with the JCPOA, but not formally withdraw," said Cliff Kupchan, chairman of the Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy. "That's a distinction with a big ­difference."

While Iran may increase its stockpile of enriched uranium and possibly test advanced centrifuges, Kupchan said, "I doubt they'll take drastic steps in these areas, and Iran will continue to comply with other important aspects of the JCPOA."

Relations between Iran and the U.S. have worsened substantially under the Trump administration, which has imposed onerous sanctions on the Iranians since Trump renounced the nuclear agreement May 8, 2018.