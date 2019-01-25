TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's state TV says the army has launched an annual infantry drill involving some 12,000 troops.
It quotes Gen. Nozar Nemati as saying the two-day exercise will unfold over a 190-square mile (500-square kilometer) area in the central Isfahan province. He says the ground forces will practice new offensive tactics.
Iran regularly holds exercises to display its military preparedness and has vowed to respond strongly to any attack by Israel or the United States, both of which view it as a regional menace.
