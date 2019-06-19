– The Trump administration is telling Congress about what it says are alarming ties between Iran and al-Qaida, prompting skeptical reactions and concern on Capitol Hill.

Briefings by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, backed up by other State Department and Pentagon officials, have led Democrats and some Republicans to ask whether the administration is building a case that the White House could use to invoke the war authorization passed by Congress in 2001 to battle terror groups as legal cover for military action against Iran.

As tensions between the United States and Iran have surged, Pompeo has sought to convince Congress that there is a pattern of ties between Iran and the terrorist group going back to after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, officials said.

Pompeo and other administration officials have stopped short of telling lawmakers or aides in large group settings that the 2001 authorization for the use of military force from Congress, which permits the United States to wage war on al-Qaida and its allies or offshoots, would allow the Trump administration to go to war with Iran. President Donald Trump has said he does not want a war, but he ordered 2,500 additional troops to the region in the last month in response to what U.S. officials said was a heightened threat.

Statements tying Iran and al-Qaida by Pompeo and other officials point to the potential for the administration to justify invoking the 2001 authorization, some lawmakers say. And when asked in recent weeks by lawmakers and journalists whether the administration would use the 2001 authorization, Pompeo has deflected the questions.

"They are looking to bootstrap an argument to allow the president to do what he likes without coming to Congress, and they feel the 2001 authorization will allow them to go to war with Iran," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

In a classified briefing that Pompeo gave May 21 with Pentagon officials to the full House, "he discussed the relationship between Iran and al-Qaida," said Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

She said Pompeo's talk of that relationship in both public and private settings and his refusal to answer questions on a potential use of the 2001 authorization "raises the specter that to him, the relationship between Iran and al-Qaida gives the administration that authority."

Iran is a majority Shiite Muslim nation while al-Qaida is a hard-line Sunni group whose members generally consider Shiites to be apostates. The two have often fought on opposing sides of regional conflicts, including the Syrian war.

Any relationship between Iran and al-Qaida is one of convenience and not a real alliance, said current and former U.S. officials, and there is no public evidence that Tehran has allowed al-Qaida operatives to plot attacks on the United States from Iran or offered a haven for large numbers of fighters.

Lawmakers are wary of officials using links between Iran and al-Qaida as a pretext for war because the administration of President George W. Bush talked of a relationship between Saddam Hussein and al-Qaida in 2002 to build a case for the invasion of Iraq. There were never close ties between the two.