TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for a missile attack targeting Kurdish separatists in Iraq.
Iranian state television showed video Sunday of what the Guard described as surface-to-surface short-range missiles being fired from mobile launchers in a field. It also broadcast what appeared to be overhead drone footage of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan base in Iraq after it was struck Saturday. Black smoke rose above it.
The Guard called the separatist group, known by the acronym PDKI, an "evil and criminal group."
The PDKI says the attack killed at least 11 people and wounded 50. The Guard said "dozens" of people were killed and wounded in the strike.
